Despite a long history of strife, the Fugees have reunited for a reunion tour.

The Fugees announced on Tuesday that they will embark on a 12-city reunion tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album The Score.

While fans of the hip-hop trio undoubtedly rejoiced at the news, the reunion is surprising given the members’ caustic public comments about one another over the years.

After the release of The Score in 1996, the trio became superstars, but Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras dissolved and pursued individual careers. In 2004, the Fugees reformed for the concert film Dave Chappelle’s Block Party, followed by a brief tour the following year.

On Wednesday, the Fugees will perform a pop-up gig at an unannounced New York City location, which will be their first show together since 2006.

All three members have made numerous derogatory remarks in the years since The Score. Jean and Hill, who had a severe falling out after their romantic relationship ended, have been the source of much of the conflict.

Jean said in his 2012 memoir, Purpose: An Immigrant’s Story, that one of the earliest causes of their issues was when Hill lied to him about being the father of her child. The baby’s father was later identified as Bob Marley’s son, Rohan.

“Something died between us in that moment,” Jean wrote. “I was married at the time, and Lauryn and I were having an affair, but she misled me into thinking the baby was mine, and I couldn’t forgive her.”

Hill appeared to reply to Jean’s allegations during a performance not long after the memoir’s publication.

“Let me explain why I don’t respond. Because I know my brothers and sisters are frequently used as puppets in larger schemes, I adore them even when they attack me under duress,” Hill remarked between songs, according to BET. “It’s known as the high road. Take it once in a while.”

Fans have long assumed that Hill wrote the scathing lyrics on The Score, as well as lyrics from her Grammy-winning solo hit album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, to Jean.

Hill also highlighted her dissatisfaction with what she perceived to be an artistically suffocating dynamic inside the group in a 2005 interview with the magazine Trace.

