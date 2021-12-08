Despite 74 percent of residents being vaccinated, Vermont is seeing the largest COVID outbreak of the pandemic.

Coronavirus infections have increased by 54% in the last week, accompanied by an 18% increase in hospitalizations. Six new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 problems in Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Ninety percent of patients admitted to the state’s intensive care units are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of a COVID-19 infection, according to local news station NBC 5.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Republican Governor Phil Scott addressed the rising number of cases, asking those who had not yet been vaccinated to do so. “Obviously, we don’t want to be here,” he remarked.

“There’s no doubt this is troubling,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. It is for this reason that preventing such incidents remains critical for all of us.” Along with pushing the unvaccinated to get the injections, health and government officials in the state are asking all vaccinated people to obtain their booster shots.

“That will undoubtedly assist keep the most vulnerable out of hospitals, which is crucial given the current hospital levels,” said Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.

In Vermont, COVID-19 testing took a significant step forward on Tuesday. An emergency regulation was recently approved allowing commercial health insurers to pay for at-home quick tests, which will benefit around 140,000 people in the state. Scott applauded the new bill, expressing his hope that it will assist alleviate testing issues while also encouraging people to remain watchful against the virus.

“We believe that encouraging individuals to use these tests before and after holiday events is a critical step to take right now during the holiday season,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, many people who have already been vaccinated in the state are returning for a booster dose. Mike Labounty, a Berlin resident, told the Associated Press that he got his booster to ensure that he and his family did not become sick.

"I have friends in their twenties who are sick, and friends in their sixties who are sick," he remarked.