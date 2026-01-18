Designer Fragrances Pulled from UK Shelves Over Health Risks

On January 15, 2026, UK regulators issued a recall for two popular designer perfumes, Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colours of Benetton, after discovering the presence of a banned chemical linked to severe health concerns. The fragrances, sold exclusively at Savers Health and Beauty stores, were removed from shelves, and customers are being urged to return any purchased bottles for a full refund.

Health Concerns Trigger Urgent Action

The recall centers on butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), also known as lilial, a synthetic compound used to create floral scents in cosmetics. The UK’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) found that the chemical, which was widely used until its ban in 2022, poses serious risks, including harm to the reproductive system, potential harm to an unborn child, and skin sensitization. The OPSS has emphasized that the two perfumes in question do not meet safety regulations outlined under European Union law, now retained in UK legislation following Brexit.

According to the OPSS, the issue was first flagged in December 2025, but the official recall only came into effect in mid-January. Affected products include Hello by Lionel Richie (available in Femme and Homme versions, in 30ML, 50ML, and 100ML EDP and EDT sizes) and Benetton’s Hot fragrance (100ML EDT). Consumers are advised to check the barcodes on their products to confirm whether they are affected, as only specific batches sold at Savers Health and Beauty stores are involved.

Customers who purchased any of these products can return them to the store for a full refund, with Savers Health and Beauty offering additional support through a dedicated contact email for inquiries.

This recall highlights growing concerns over cosmetic safety as new evidence about the health risks of certain chemicals becomes clearer. While the perfumes involved enjoyed popularity, particularly as affordable and stylish gifts during the holiday season, their withdrawal underscores the evolving regulatory landscape for cosmetics in the UK and the EU. Health and safety advocates have praised the OPSS for its quick action and clear communication in issuing the recall.

As the OPSS continues to enforce safety regulations in the cosmetic industry, this incident serves as a reminder to consumers to stay vigilant and regularly check product labels for potential risks, especially as new substances are banned or restricted.