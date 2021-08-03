DeSantis claims that COVID cases in Florida will decrease in the next weeks, but that the state will not shut down.

On Tuesday, he stated, “We are not shutting down.” “Schools are going to be open. We are working to ensure that every Floridian has a job in this state. People’s small companies are being safeguarded. Throughout the pandemic, these initiatives have failed time and time again, not just in the United States but around the world. They haven’t managed to stop the spread, especially with delta.”

Even as the state set a new record for COVID hospitalizations, DeSantis insisted that the increase is due to individuals spending more time indoors together to avoid the heat and humidity.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

With the considerably more contagious delta form now spreading exponentially, Florida surpassed last year’s record of 11,515 hospitalized patients for the third day in a row on Tuesday. Hospitalizations have surged by 11 times since mid-June, when 1,000 COVID patients were admitted. Approximately 2,400 patients are currently receiving intensive care.

DeSantis attributed the fact that fewer Floridians are dying now than in August to his reaction to COVID, which has concentrated on vaccination elders and nursing home residents. During an early August increase a year ago, Florida averaged roughly 180 COVID deaths per day, but only 58 per day last week. Because the disease takes weeks to kill, deaths don’t peak until a few weeks following hospitalization.

“Even among a lot of positive tests, you’re seeing considerably less mortality than you were a year ago,” he stated at a press briefing in the Miami region. “Would I prefer 5,000 instances involving 20-year-olds or 500 cases involving seniors? I’d prefer to have the younger.”

DeSantis further claimed that “media hysteria” over the rising numbers could encourage those who are having a heart attack or stroke to avoid attending to the emergency room for fear of becoming infected. According to doctors questioned by The Associated Press, this occurred during the early months of the epidemic, but that is no longer the case, and that they are treating the normal amount of cardiac patients.

Hospitals across the state are placing emergency room patients in hallway beds and reporting a significant decrease in the age of COVID patients. Some medical facilities.