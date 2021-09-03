DeSantis challenges the mask mandate ban ruling, claiming that the state must “protect” people’s ability to live.

According to the Associated Press, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed an appeal on Friday against a judge’s judgment that his mask mandate ban is not within the state government’s authority.

The case of the Republican governor will now be heard by a panel of 15 judges on Tallahassee’s 1st District Court of Appeal, with the possibility of going all the way to the Florida Supreme Court.

During a Friday news conference, DeSantis stated that he opposes any government or business mandates requiring people to wear masks or take other measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

DeSantis stated, “We have to safeguard people’s ability to live their lives.” “As a governor, my attitude is that my role is to safeguard your individual liberty.”

One of the primary issues in the lawsuit will be whether Florida’s new Parents Bill of Rights law provides parents the final say on whether or not their children be masked, or whether a school board has that ability.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ appeal permits the mask mandate ban to remain in effect until a court ruling is reached, and lawyers for parents who are challenging the ban are seeking that the automatic stay be lifted.

The development of the extremely contagious delta version of the COVID-19 virus, according to plaintiff attorney Charles Gallagher in a court brief, underscores the need of allowing school districts to decide on student mask laws on their own.

“If the automatic stay is upheld, defendants will be able to implement the executive order and subject students and school workers to a greater risk of Delta variant infection for the duration of the appeal, which is a continuing constitutional violation,” Gallagher wrote. “It’s evident that there are compelling circumstances here.”

Cooper has scheduled a hearing on the parents’ request to lift the stay for Wednesday morning. The state Department of Education’s public schools chancellor, Jacob Oliva, wrote to local superintendents on Thursday that “enforcement must cease if the stay is withdrawn.”

State education officials have been attempting to punish recalcitrant school boards by withholding board members’ wages under the DeSantis executive order. Thirteen districts, comprising more than half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school kids, have done so as of Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.