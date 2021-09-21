Derek Haas, the showrunner, reveals everything about ‘FBI: International,’ including the release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

This year, CBS will air a third crossover episode of FBI. FBI: International follows a bureau “fly team” that travels the globe to solve crimes.

With a substantial crossover between FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted, the spin-off will be launched this fall. Fans will meet the new cast, led by Luke Kleintank as elite agent Scott Forester, in that three-way crossover.

This website chatted with showrunner (and Chicago PD, Med and Fire creator) Derek Haas in the run-up to the premiere of the FBI: International pilot to find out exactly what viewers can expect from the new spin-off.

When will the first episode of FBI: International air?

The new spin-off premieres on Tuesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT as the third installment in a three-part crossover.

“It was a case too huge for just one show!” Haas teased. In the third hour, you’ll see practically all of the agents from the prior shows, so don’t touch that dial (as we used to say.)”

As an American fugitive flees to Croatia, the International team is called in. The story will begin with FBI at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, followed by Most Wanted at 9 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, and International at 10 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT.

International will move ahead an hour after that initial week, with the remaining episodes running on CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. On Paramount+, episodes are planned to stream live and on demand.

Who is in the FBI: International cast?

“They take every situation personally,” Haas said of the new ensemble of characters. They aren’t battered and worn out by the world… They can’t wait to catch bad guys when they get up in the morning.”

Luke Kleintank, who plays Special Agent Scott Forester on The Man in the High Castle, leads the FBI Fly Team at the center of the drama. Scott is a “accomplished and committed leader who prioritizes his missions over his personal life and is rarely seen without the team’s ‘secret weapon’ – their trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank,” according to CBS.

Special Agent Jamie Kellett, played by Heida Reed of Poldark, is the second in charge and is “not afraid to tussle – in.” This is a condensed version of the information.