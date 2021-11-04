Derek Carr’s Promise To Support Henry Ruggs After Crash has been viewed 1.3 million times.

Following his involvement in a deadly vehicle accident, Derek Carr said he will continue to be there for Henry Ruggs III in an interview that has been viewed over 1.3 million times on social media.

“And if no one else will do it, I’ll do it,” the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback told reporters on Wednesday, adding, “And if no one else will do it, I’ll do it.”

Ruggs was speeding at almost 150 miles per hour when he rear-ended another car on Tuesday, killing the woman inside, according to prosecutors.

Tina O. Tintor, 23, was killed in the accident, along with her dog.

Prosecutors said the player, who was a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time of the incident, was driving with a blood-alcohol percentage double the legal limit in Nevada.

Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, his girlfriend, was in the car with him at the time of the accident and was also hurt.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Carr said, “I haven’t reached out, but I will always be here for him.” “That isn’t going to change, and I’ll show him that over time… Right now, he needs people to love him.

I’d like to formally apologize to @DerekCarrQB for any and all insensitive remarks I’ve made in the past. My enthusiasm overflows at times, but that doesn’t make it OK. #RaiderNation We must all stick together in good times and bad. pic.twitter.com/AJFIRKLXLW Mark Pavelich (@MarkPavelich) (@MarkPavelich) (@MarkPavelich) (@MarkPave 4 November 2021 “Right now, he’s probably feeling a certain way about himself, and he wants to be loved.” And if no one else is willing to do it, I will.” He went on to say: “This year has been an emotional roller coaster for me.” My heart aches for you. Because I’ve already been emotional about everything, I’ll try to say it with a straight face.

All Henry Ruggs had to do was phone his quarterback, and he’d be there at 3 a.m. to safely bring him home.

#Vegas #Raiders pic.twitter.com/gmm7RCbGHN — Sean Kantor97 (@SKantor97) 3 November 2021 "But no one wants to see this, whether it's a football player or not, to the family, to all the families concerned."