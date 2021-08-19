Dennis Nilsen’s Grandfather: Who Was He? Dennis Nilsen’s Childhood, as told by the director of “The Nilsen Tapes”

On Netflix, you can now watch and download Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes. Serial killer Dennis Nilsen reflects on his upbringing and adolescence, particularly his bond with his grandfather, in this documentary. Nilsen’s accounts in his audio tapes and the concept of Nilsen being a “unreliable narrator” were discussed by this website with director Michael Harte.

What was Dennis Nilsen’s paternal grandfather’s name?

Dennis Nilsen was born in Fraserburgh, Scotland, on November 23, 1945, to Elizabeth Duthie Whyte and Olav Magnus Moksheim, a Norwegian soldier.

Nilsen’s mother continued to live with her parents Andrew and Lily Whyte after his parents divorced in 1948, and they assisted her in raising her three children, Olav Jr, Sylvia, and Nilsen himself.

Andrew Whyte, Nilsen’s maternal grandpa, was a fisherman who would frequently leave his family to spend weeks at sea. Nilsen and Andrew Whyte remained close despite his frequent absences.

Andrew Whyte died on October 31, 1951, after suffering a heart attack while fishing in the North Sea. His health had been deteriorating for weeks. At the time of his death, he was 62 years old. When Nilsen was five years old, he saw his grandfather’s remains in an open casket for the first time.

Nilsen’s mother remembers him asking her: “[Andrew Whyte] always brought me everywhere with him, why couldn’t he of taken me to that better location with him?” in archive news video shown in the documentary.

Journalist Russ Coffey recalls Nilsen writing to him from his prison cell about the work he was doing on his autobiography in Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes. Nilsen’s grandfather’s death had a profound impact on him, and Coffey “fused” Nilsen’s conceptions of love and death together.

The serial killer from Scotland had a double personality when it came to his youth and, in particular, his relationship with his grandfather.

On the documentary, Nilsen’s mother describes her son as “just a typical, quiet boy” in archive news video. Nilsen, on the other hand, described himself as a “inwardly tormented youngster” who “nobody appeared to notice.”

“I see a young fragile boy who is now surrounded by enormous forces working against him. In the tapes, Nilsen says, “I felt the feeling of being unusual.”

He then goes on to mention his low socioeconomic status, as well as his absent father. This is a condensed version of the information.