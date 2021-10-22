Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Reverence’ For The ‘Dune’ Books As A Teen Increased Film ‘Pressure’

Any director’s ambition is to adapt a book, play, or tale that has stayed with them for years and holds a special place in their hearts. This was Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune series, which he has made into an epic film.

Only the first half of Herbert’s renowned sci-fi novel is depicted in the film, which follows young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his family as they migrate to govern spice production on the inhospitable deserts of the planet Arrakis.

Villeneuve told The Washington Newsday that splitting the work in two was always his aim, understanding that he could only do homage to the beloved novel this way. But the book was more than a project for him. Villeneuve was nearly a Dune preacher as a child, turning his pals to Dune lovers.

“I read the novel when I was an adolescent, maybe 13, 14 years old?” he explained. I was in a bookstore in a tiny town in Quebec, near my school, seeking for new authors.

“I stumbled across a book called Dune and read it… I recommended it to all of my friends, and we all became Dune fanatics, Dune maniacs.”

“You know, it was a book that I was really fascinated by from the beginning, but as an adolescent.”

Because of his passion for the book, the person he most wanted to impress with his cinematic adaptation was himself, rather than any other huge fan.

“I know what it means to me,” he explained. I’ve been a die-hard fan of the book for 40 years and hold it in high regard. So I was the one putting the strain on myself.

"I didn't have to cope with other people's pressures; dealing with myself was plenty." To avoid disappointing myself, the adolescent inside me who had read and adored the novel. That alone was a great deal of stress." While he would always be his harshest critic when it came to his own Dune adaptation, he was eager to see this project, even if his own position as a director and resources had to be established first.