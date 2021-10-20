Denis Villeneuve’s Gratitude Parts 1&2 of ‘Dune’ were not shot together.

The first installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series will be released in October. The film is based on the first half of Frank Herbert’s legendary novel, with the second half still awaiting formal approval.

The film was shot in Jordan’s Wadi Rum and the United Arab Emirates’ Liwa Oasis during the scorching spring and summer months. In the end, the cost of shooting two films back-to-back was too high, therefore filming for Part Two has yet to begin.

While this may have been the original plan, Villeneuve told The Washington Newsday that because to the grueling experience of production, he was delighted to take a break from the gigantic sci-fi adaption.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “The conversation began when I expressed my desire to shoot both sections simultaneously, one after the other. And that was rejected because it was too costly.

“And today, I’ll remark that I’m glad we did it this way because I would have been too tired otherwise. When you produce a movie, I love to be fully present, and this was by far the roughest, harshest, and longest shoot I’ve ever done…” In truth, Villeneuve’s decision to break the filming into two halves allowed him to use the first half as “training” for the second. This was good considering the previous film’s chosen ending, as the director stated that the second part will be more intricate and challenging to film.

He went on to say: “I believe that more time is needed to digest the initial experience and learn from it, as well as to become more prepared and knowledgeable about what will happen and how to handle it.

“If it happens, the second one will undoubtedly be more difficult and complex to complete. And I’m pleased that I’d like some kind of rehearsal, if not a large one, because the first one was really a training session for working on that scale. As a result, I gained a great deal of knowledge.” While figuring out the filming schedule was a little more difficult, the studio was immediately on board with Villeneuve’s plan to handle this book as a two-part adaptation. This is a condensed version of the information.