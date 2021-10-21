Denis Villeneuve’s Casting For ‘Dune’ Was Built Around Timothée Chalamet.

The hiring of Paul Atreides as the lead character in the Dune franchise was not only crucial to the success of the film, but it also had a key part in putting together the rest of the cast, according to director Denis Villeneuve.

While many films send out casting calls to a large number of actors in the hopes of landing a major name, Villeneuve took a different strategy with Dune, telling The Washington Newsday that he developed the cast one piece at a time, beginning with Timothée Chalamet.

Ultimately, this technique won him some great stars on his roster, with Zendaya and Jason Momoa, as well as Dave Bautista and Rebecca Ferguson, among the cast of Dune.

The filmmaker, speaking to The Washington Newsday, said: “We started with Timothée and then decided who would be Timothée’s mother. Then there remained the question of who Timothée’s father would be—Paul Atreides…

“We started with the family, the family, and then expanded to include the personalities who surrounded them. It seemed as if I was steadily constructing a world, but with Paul at the heart.” In the film industry, performers frequently become “attached” to a project after speaking with the director or production team, which aids in attracting more talent to the project.

Villeneuve, on the other hand, addressed people one by one, piecing together the puzzle in the hopes of finding a Dune fan as devoted as he is among his cast members.

He went on to say: “It had been a lengthy procedure. We approached each actor one at a time, as if we were putting together a puzzle piece by piece. It wasn’t as if all of the ideas were thrown out at once; instead, they were thrown out one by one. We took it slowly.

“And the good news is that the book is well-liked in the acting world, and many were ecstatic at the prospect of working on this project.”

Villeneuve also stated that the cast is “very near to my dream list I had at the beginning,” but that due to scheduling conflicts and other obligations, he had to work even harder to put together the ideal group.

Lady Jessica and Duke Leto, played by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, are Paul’s parents.

Weapons master is another member of House Atreides. This is a condensed version of the information.