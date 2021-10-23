Denis Villeneuve, director of ‘Dune,’ delves into the ‘technically complex’ Sandworm scene.

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune is massive, with wide-angle desert views and massive army weapons. However, like with all of his work, the director captures the story’s intimacy and emotional depth by using these massive sets as extensions of his characters.

A spice harvester is featured prominently in one scene in which Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) gets his first encounter with spice and the sandworms are exposed.

Spice is the substance that Paul and his family, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), have been tasked with creating, and it has the ability to grant humanity intergalactic travel and enhanced precognition.

We learn about the vast power accessible on the planet Arrakis at this point, as well as why the harsh, terrible landscape has thwarted so many others before them.

WARNING: There are some Dune spoilers ahead.

Villeneuve highlighted how this scene not only introduced the sandworms, but also required filming in two locations and lining up the “puzzle” to make it work together in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

After scouring the glove for “pristine sand dunes,” Villeneuve shot the ground segment of the sequence in Jordan.

“The sequence was shot in Jordan, and we located a location with virgin sand dunes of the right height, sand dunes that will later fit with locations that we will shoot in another country,” he explained.

Paul, Duke Leto, Gurney (Josh Brolin), and Dr. Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan Brewster) are scouting one of the spice harvesters from their helicopter, which he indicated.

Villeneuve described how they brought in 11-ton army artillery to function as the harvester and put it “in the middle of nowhere” to begin filming the ground action.

“There were a large amount of wind devices around, throwing sand and dust at the players, and part of the harvester was built in the desert,” he said, “so it’s a combination of aerials and groundwork that I did with the actors, with the main cast.”

Getting the proper individuals together is only half the battle; getting the sky and wind to match for the variety of images was very important. This is a condensed version of the information.