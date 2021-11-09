Demi Lovato’s New Gender-Neutral Sex Toy: Everything You Need to Know

Demi Lovato is releasing a sex toy of their own.

On the new invention, the singer teamed with the sex toy manufacturer Bellesa.

Lovato shared a photo of the toy on her Instagram account, revealing the new product.

Everything you need to know about it is right here.

Demi Lovato’s Gender-Neutral Sex Toy: What Is It?

Lovato, 29, took a selfie with the yellow vibrating wand.

The “Demi Wand,” as the toy is known, is named after them.

“I wanted to build my own sex toy to remove the stigma from pleasure, and to push your sexual connection to the next level,” they stated in the description of the post.

“Everyone deserves to orgasm,” Bellesa stated in a comment on the post.

