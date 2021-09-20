Debbie Allen is the first black woman to win the Governors Award at the Emmys.

Debbie Allen made history by being the first Black woman to receive the Governors Award at the Emmys on Sunday night.

Allen was recognized for her achievements to television as an actor, writer, producer, director, dancer, and choreographer during the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

With her impassioned statement, which she dedicated to women all across the world, the multi-talented television powerhouse went on to dominate the show.

During her acceptance speech, Allen stated, “Let this moment echo with women around the world and across our country, from Texas to Afghanistan.” “For young people who don’t have a vote and can’t even get a vaccine, they’re inheriting and leaving the world we live in. It’s time for you to assert your authority. Make your voice heard, sing your song, and share your tales. It will make the world a better place for us. “Now it’s your turn.”

The Governors Award is given to those who have made a “outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or television management that is either cumulative in nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition.”

Tyler Perry received the Governors Award in 2020. Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, and Walter Cronkite are among the previous honorees.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Ava DuVernay, and Michael Douglas paid tribute to Allen’s performance as Linda Grant in the musical series Fame before her speech, and the television academy honored Allen for being a mentor and inspiration to youngsters from underrepresented areas in the arts.

Allen spoke on her 50-year career and how being the only woman in the room most of the time has taken a lot of guts.

“It took a lot of courage, imagination, effort, and faith to believe that I could keep going, and I have,” she continued.

When the 71-year-old refused to conclude her address despite producers’ requests, she was greeted with thunderous applause.

“Honey, turn off the clock. She said, “I’m not paying attention to it.”