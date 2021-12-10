Death by Peloton: How the Reboot of ‘Sex and the City’ Creates a Major Brand Issue

Many fans of the original HBO series flocked to Twitter to voice their disgust with the narrative twist in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, which finished its first episode by killing off John Preston, aka Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) returns home to find her husband on the bathroom floor after suffering a heart attack while working out on a Peloton bike at the end of the episode (available now on HBO Max).

Fans of Sex and the City were not the only ones who were affected by this. Big’s heart attack, according to Peloton, was caused by his overall poor lifestyle, not by his use of the product.

Here’s what folks have been saying on social media about Mr. Big’s death.

And Just Like That has been dubbed “disrespectful” by fans for killing off Big.

On Twitter, a large number of viewers expressed their displeasure with the show’s first episode, which ended with the show’s longest-running relationship being killed off.

“Are you telling me that after ALL these years, the only thing the authors could think of was to kill off Mr. Big in the first episode after a Peloton workout?” one fan wrote. “This is the MOST DISRESPECTFUL s*** I’ve ever heard…” “YOU ARE TELLING ME THAT WE WAITED 17 YEARS FOR YOU TO DO THAT TO MR.BIG IN THE FIRST 10 MINUTES!?!?!?!?” wrote another SATC fan. Other reactions include the following: Mr. Big deserved more than Peloton’s death. Laura £ (@lalienac) on Twitter: #AndJustLikeThat 9th of December, 2021 I’m saddened at the loss of a fictional character. Mr. Big, how did y’all do that?!? After all this time!? #SATC pic.twitter.com/izzgLxflLM #AndJustLikeThat — Evelyn Towers (@evelyntmtowers) 9th of December, 2021 WHO SAID LETTING THAT HAPPEN TO #MrBig WAS A GOOD IDEA? I’m heartbroken to say the least. pic.twitter.com/zM0p7tBhKN #AndJustLikeThat @sopthecrtr (@sopthecrtr) 10th of December, 2021 Despite the fact that Big died within seconds after Carrie returned to the apartment, many fans believed she should have called an ambulance.

“WTF was that entirely avoidable death?” one And Just Like That… viewer, for example, tweeted. Mr. Big was given ten times the amount of time to call. This is a condensed version of the information.