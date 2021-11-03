Dean Winters, the star of Allstate’s Mayhem, had many amputations.

Dean Winters is a well-known American actor who has played Mayhem in Allstate commercials, Ryan O’Reilly in Oz, and Dennis Duffy in 30 Rock.

Following a near-death incident in 2009, when he fell into cardiac arrest for two minutes after contracting a bacterial infection, his life was forever changed.

Winters has had to have many amputations since then. Winters revealed how he copes with the chronic discomfort in a recent interview with Page Six.

After collapsing at his doctor’s office in June 2009, Winters contracted a bacterial infection and was transported to Lennox Hill Hospital. He had been suffering from a high temperature the day before he collapsed, according to HITC.

Winters went into cardiac arrest for two minutes on the way to the hospital, but paramedics were able to resuscitate him.

Winters spent the following three weeks in intensive care at the hospital. Unfortunately, Winters suffered gangrene after his release, necessitating the amputation of two of his toes and half of one thumb.

Winters has had ten operations since then, including a skin transplant, according to the New York Post.

“I haven’t walked a step without being in pain since 2009,” Winters told Page Six in November 2021.

“I’ve got neuropathy on a whole different level where I can’t feel my hands and feet,” he continued. If I walk on a pebble, on the other hand, it’s as if I’m going through the roof.

“It’s a strange dichotomy.” It’s as though it’s extremely difficult to comprehend. There isn’t anything you can do about it. I’ve been swallowing it up because the alternative, you know, isn’t a place I want to be.” Despite the pain, Winters has managed to maintain a highly successful acting career.

He made a comeback to television in 2010 with Tina Fey in 30 Rock, where he played Dennis Duffy, Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon’s boyfriend.

Winters then went on to star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Terry Crews, in the recurring character of Detective Keith ‘The Vulture’ Pembroke.

Tony Silvercreek in Divorce, Russ Agnew in Battle Creek, and Bobby Luchetti in Wayne are all well-known roles.

