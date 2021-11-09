Dean Stockwell, the star of ‘Quantum Leap,’ was honored after his death at the age of 85.

Dean Stockwell, who was best known for his Emmy-nominated role in the classic science fiction series Quantum Leap, died at the age of 85.

According to a family representative, the film actress died quietly at home from natural causes in the early hours of November 7, according to Deadline.

As word of Stockwell’s passing spread, a slew of fans took to social media to pay respect to the actor, whose career spanned more than seven decades.

“Rest in Peace Dean Stockwell,” actress Lydia Cornell commented beside photographs of Stockwell in character in Quantum Leap. What an incredible performer. He had a mischievous twinkle in his eyes all the time.

“It was an honor to work with him and Scott Bakula on the pilot for “Quantum Leap” at @NBCUniversal.”

“R.I.P. Dean Stockwell, a magnificent actor who never met a scene he couldn’t steal,” filmmaker Bilge Ebiri posted on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Ebiri said, “One of my favorite things Dean Stockwell did was his brief but wonderfully odd performance as Howard Hughes in Coppola’s (masterful) TUCKER: THE MAN AND HIS DREAM.”

"From THE BOY WITH GREEN HAIR through QUANTUM LEAP and BATTLESTAR GALACTICA, Dean Stockwell was always a joy to witness," screenwriter and journalist Jenelle Riley posted photos of Stockwell in prior roles. I was deeply saddened to learn about his death." C. Robert Cargill, a playwright and podcaster, shared photographs of four advertising posters for Stockwell's films, writing: "Four wonderful off the beaten path Dean Stockwell performances." "This one hurts," one fan said. "I've enjoyed several of Dean Stockwell's films, including Anchors Aweigh, The Boy with the Green Hair, The Romance of Rosy Ridge, and my personal favorite, Compulsion. He had an everlasting impact on child acting and classic film, and he will be greatly missed."