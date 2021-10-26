Dealer faces 20 years in prison after admitting to selling fentanyl-laced drugs that killed Mac Miller.

According to court documents, the guy accused of selling the pills that killed rapper Mac Miller in 2018 revealed in a plea deal that he distributed fentanyl-laced heroin.

According to court documents supplied to The Washington Newsday by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Stephen Walter pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution.

According to TMZ, prosecutors suggested a 17-year sentence with five years of supervised release, despite the fact that he might face more than 20 years in prison.

According to the US attorney’s office, a change of plea hearing was set for November 8 on Tuesday.

According to the US Attorney’s office, Walter allegedly supplied Miller’s suspected drug dealer, Cameron James Pettit, with counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl, a strong synthetic opioid 50 times more toxic than heroin.

According to the US attorney’s office, Pettit agreed to sell Miller the oxycodone tablets along with cocaine and Xanax. The narcotics were allegedly delivered to Pettit by a third individual, Ryan Reavis.

In connection with Miller’s death, all three men were arrested and charged. According to Billboard, they’ve all been kept in custody in Los Angeles, where a trial is set to begin on November 16.

According to the US attorney’s office, they were indicted in October 2019. On September 23, 2019, Walter was arrested.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement that even after the rapper’s death, the men continued to distribute narcotics “with full knowledge of the risk of their products.” Walter allegedly agreed to sell Pettit additional pills less than a month after his death.

“Drug dealers peddling counterfeit medications laced with fentanyl have become increasingly widespread. As a result, fentanyl has surpassed heroin as the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States “Hanna remarked.

On September 7, 2018, Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was discovered dead at his residence in Los Angeles. According to a toxicology result, he died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine.

At the time of his death, he was 26 years old. Swimming, his record, was out in August, and he was planning a tour.

Miller had been outspoken about it. This is a condensed version of the information.