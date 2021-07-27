DC Movies in Order: How to Watch DCEU Films in Order

With Man of Steel, a relaunch of the Superman series, the DCEU debuted five years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Since then, it has released a number of films and spin-offs, with more planned in the future.

The DCEU, like Marvel, concentrates on superheroes ranging from Batman to The Suicide Squad, with films like Aquaman and Wonder Woman standing out so far.

The DCEU timeline is a little tricky to pin down because some of the films hop around in time.

Some people prefer to view movies in the order in which they were released rather than attempting to figure out the chronology.

So, we’ve laid down how to watch the movies in both ways.

How to Watch the DCEU Movies in Order 1 out of 4

id=“i1855833” img class=“imgPhoto” src=“https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1855833/wonder-woman-1984.jpg?w=400&e=bef791cf522a35b7340b57aa8d7c031e” ad=“Wonder Woman 1984” alt=“Wonder Woman 1984” “Wonder Woman,” as the title suggests. This is a condensed version of the information.