DC Comics’ ‘Superman’ artist resigns, claiming the company is ‘ruining’ characters.

A colorist who claims to work for DC Comics has confirmed that he has left the company due of modifications made to Superman and other characters.

Gabe Eltaeb, a comic book artist, has agitated against the decision to remove his patriotic term “the American way” from the company’s logo.

On Wednesday, October 13, the artist announced his departure from DC via a YouTube livestream with former DC Comics employee Ethan Van Sciver.

In response to the modifications, Eltaeb said on the show, “I’m weary of this s***,” but he confirmed that he will work out the remainder of his deal with the corporation.

“My deal with DC is coming to an end. I’m sick of this nonsense, and I’m sick of them trashing these characters; they don’t have the authority to do so “According to the website Bounding Into Comics, Eltaeb remarked.

Eltaeb commented on the alteration in Superman’s motto, saying: “The phrase “truth, justice, and a better world” irritated me the most. That it was Truth, Justice, and the American Way was a load of nonsense.” He went on to say: “We don’t have the right to destroy s*** that people killed for to give us; my Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don’t have the right to trash s*** that people died for to give us. It’s all a load of crap.” “They call us bigots and racists and s***,” Eltaeb continued. “I would ask them to find me in the f****** mainstream, not on the fringes, one f****** book, one f****** t-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad and conservatism is good, find it for me, they f****** won’t, they’re the f****** bigots.” He ended by saying, “Sorry, that’s been bottled up for five years.”

Eltaeb’s decision follows DC Comics’ announcement last week that the renowned superhero character will be bisexual in a forthcoming comic book.

Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is romantically linked with a journalist called Jay Nakamura, according to DC Comics. On November 9th, Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 will be released.

“I’ve always believed that everyone needs heroes and that everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in their heroes, and I’m pleased that DC and Warner Bros. share this belief,” writes the author. This is a condensed version of the information.