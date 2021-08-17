Days after the authenticity of Banksy’s artwork was confirmed, the mural was vandalized.

Banksy, the infamous anonymous street artist, has made a comeback, but it appears that not everyone is happy about it.

In an Instagram post late last week, the artist revealed his involvement in a series of ten artworks seen in recent weeks across Norfolk and Suffolk, England, along the country’s eastern coast. The series, named “A Great British Spraycation,” is a whimsical ode to summer, with seagulls, sandcastles, and more.