Days after sharing an anti-vaccine meme, a Texas GOP official died of COVID.

A Texas Republican Party official died of COVID-19 just days after posting a meme on Facebook condemning vaccine use.

H. Scott Apley, a Dickinson City Councilman and Texas State Republican Executive Committee member, published a screenshot of a Tweet doubting the role and effectiveness of vaccines in the epidemic.

“In 6 months, we’ve gone from the vax ending the pandemic — to you can still get covid even if you’ve been vaxxed — to you can still pass covid on to others even if you’ve been vaxxed — to you can still die of covid even if you’ve been vaxxed — to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed,” the message read.

Apley’s profile was updated on July 31 with the post, which has been shared over 279,000 times on Facebook.

According to a Go Fund Me website, he was hospitalized to UTMB Galveston on August 1 with pneumonia-like symptoms and tested positive for COVID later that day. Melissa, his wife, tested positive for the coronavirus but was not admitted to the hospital.

Apley died after getting the infection, according to a statement released by the Republican Party on August 4. He was 45 years old at the time.

The statement said, “The Texas Republican Party is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) Member Scott Apley from Senate District 11.”

“Scott was a first-term SREC member with a long record of conservative political activism…

The Republican Party of Texas’ whole team mourns his passing and sends prayers of peace and comfort to Scott’s family during this difficult time.”

Apley is survived by his small infant son, Reid, as well as his wife.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help his family with additional financial support for his medical needs, and it has already raised over $30,000.

It’s unclear whether Apley had been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

The anti-vaccine meme uploaded on Apley’s Facebook page was one of several divisive posts that have surfaced after his death.

A meme was included in another, which was posted three days earlier on July 27.