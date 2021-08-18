Days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a teen has a heart attack.

A 16-year-old Singapore boy died of a heart attack just days after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.

Six days after receiving his first dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination, the youngster developed acute severe myocarditis, according to Singaporean medical investigators. Later, he had a heart attack.

According to Yahoo News, “the myocarditis was likely a significant adverse event coming from the COVID-19 vaccine he received, which would have been compounded by his strenuous lifting of weights and his excessive consumption of caffeine through energy drinks and supplements.”

The adolescent is currently on the mend and is undergoing inpatient therapy before returning to his normal activities. The kid is anticipated to be freed in the following weeks, according to MOH officials.

“While he has made good progress, the independent clinical panel constituted to review and judge the VIFAP application found that, due to his severe and critical condition, he would require treatment and rehabilitation for some time to complete his recovery,” the ministry said.

The country’s Vaccine Injury Financial Support Program will provide the teen with $225,000 in financial assistance (VIFAP).

Younger men should avoid intense activities for a week after getting vaccinated and seek medical care if they develop chest pain or shortness of breath, according to health officials.

It is also suggested that people who got myocarditis after receiving the first dose of an mRNA vaccination do not receive the second dosage.

Following a study undertaken by experts at Boston Children’s Hospital, it was discovered that teenage boys are 14 times more likely than girls to get myocarditis after receiving a Pfizer shot.

After receiving the mRNA shot, 15 children were admitted to the hospital with cardiac enlargement, according to the study, which was published in Jama Cardiology on Aug. 10. Only one of them was a female.

On cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, three patients had ventricular systolic dysfunction, while 12 had late gadolinium enhancement. A week following discharge, all but one kid had normal echocardiography readings.

The researchers also discovered that all of the patients experienced chest pain five days after the treatment, yet none of them required hospitalization. There were no fatalities either.