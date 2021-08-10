Days after giving birth, a popular Malaysian singer died of COVID.

After giving birth to her fourth child, Siti Sarah Raisuddin, a prominent Malaysian singer, died of COVID-19 on Monday.

During her struggle with coronavirus, the 36-year-old singer was eight months pregnant and had low oxygen levels. According to The Straits Times, doctors in Malaysia put her into an induced coma on August 6 so that her baby could be delivered safely during a three-hour surgery. The baby boy was delivered successfully, but Siti Sarah did not.

Siti Sarah’s husband, Shuib Sepahtu, a prominent Malaysian comedian, revealed her death on social media and informed local reporters that he was not allowed inside the hospital room but was able to make one last video conversation with her before she died.

In an interview, he remarked, “At the time, I noticed tears running down her cheeks, as if she understood what we were saying to her.” “It will be extremely difficult for me to deliver the news to my three children about their mother’s death.”

The parents had three older children, ranging in age from 6 to 10, in addition to the newborn. The entire family tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25 after getting the virus from their domestic assistant, according to the BBC.

Siti Sarah released footage of her children crying after being tested for coronavirus on her Instagram account in the days after, which the singer described as difficult to watch. Siti Sarah was admitted to the hospital on August 4th due to acute coughing and a shortage of oxygen.

Siti Sarah was a well-known figure in Malaysia, with more than 2 million followers on social media. According to NME Magazine, the musician rose to prominence in the early 2000s after releasing her debut album, Sarah, which included her biggest hit, Kesetiaan.

Following her passing, fellow Malaysians, admirers, and musicians conveyed their condolences to her family in an outpouring of sympathy.

“Their Majesties also conveyed their regret over her demise and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss,” the Malaysian king and queen wrote on Facebook.

Malaysia is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated against the virus, enabling citizens more freedom to travel.