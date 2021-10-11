Days after admitting it can’t stop the virus, New Zealand issues a COVID vaccine mandate.

Just days after admitting it can’t entirely eliminate the virus, New Zealand announced it will issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and teachers.

Doctors, pharmacists, community nurses, and other health-care personnel must be fully vaccinated by December, while teachers and other education workers must be fully vaccinated by January, according to the new law.

The new mandate comes as New Zealand admits it will not be able to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta type.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confessed that prior tactics to prevent mass infections, such as lockdowns and contact tracking, were ineffective in eradicating the virus in New Zealand.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins noted that while many in the professions had previously received their vaccines, they couldn’t take any chances, especially given they work with sick patients and young children who haven’t yet been licensed for the vaccine.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Hipkins said, “but we need those who work with vulnerable communities who haven’t been vaccinated to go the extra mile.”

Many persons who operate at the border in New Zealand are already required to be vaccinated.

The announcement comes as New Zealand confronts a highly transmissible delta variant outbreak in Auckland, the country’s largest city.

The mandate received positive early feedback from groups representing affected workers.

Dr. Samantha Murton, president of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said, “Given the speed with which delta is spreading throughout our country, this is a bold, but important request to make.”

Ardern announced on Monday that Auckland would remain in lockdown for at least another week, with the Waikato and Northland areas nearing the end of the lockdown on Thursday if no substantial spread of the virus was discovered.

Since the epidemic was found, Auckland has been on lockdown for nearly two months. On Monday, 35 new local cases were discovered, bringing the total number of illnesses in the outbreak to little over 1,600.

As a first step toward the country’s reopening, Ardern has urged citizens to get vaccinated.

The government is organizing a “Super Saturday” vaccination blitz this weekend. This is a condensed version of the information.