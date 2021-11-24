Davina from “Selling Sunset” left the Oppenheim Group, and where is she now?

Fans may be shocked to see Davina Potratz in the upcoming episodes since she declared last year that she would be leaving the Oppenheim Group permanently.

Jason Oppenheim states in the opening episode of Season 4 that he is aiming to replace Davina. Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan would be joining the organization in her place, as revealed later in the season opening.

What Was the Reason for Davina’s Departure from the Oppenheim Group?

Since the show’s inception in 2019, Davina Potratz has been a part of the Selling Sunset family.

She did, however, announce in October 2020 that she would be leaving the Oppenheim Group for a competitor real estate firm.

People magazine quoted her as saying: “I’m definitely looking forward to working for Douglas Elliman and their sophisticated and worldwide new development section. Because I have an experience in new development sales and marketing, this is a fantastic opportunity for me. It’s just that it’s very in sync with my abilities.” Douglas Elliman has offices in New York City and Los Angeles, among other cities across the country.

There appears to be no ill feelings between Davina and her former boss, Jason Oppenheim, who issued a statement to People applauding the realtor.

He stated, ” “Davina has always been a valuable asset and agent at the Oppenheim Group, as well as a friend whose professional actions I admire and support.

“I’ll always want the best for Davina, and I hope we’ll be able to collaborate in the future.”

Davina hasn’t completely left the Selling Sunset universe, though. She confirmed her comeback on her Instagram account ahead of the Season 4 launch.

She posted with a photo of Heather Rae Young and Hernan, " "Season four will be out in one week! What are you most looking forward to seeing?"