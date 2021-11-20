David S. Goyer, Showrunner of ‘Foundation,’ Dissects the ‘Death of Dawn’ Scene in the Finale.

The Season 1 conclusion of Foundation was released on AppleTV+ on November 19, and it included a number of surprising developments, including Brother Dawn’s death (played by Cassian Bilton).

The Washington Newsday spoke with David S. Goyer, who helmed the finale and also serves as the showrunner for Foundation.

Over zoom, Goyer discussed the episode in length, including the sequence in which Dawn is slain and the artistic decisions he took for how to shoot it.

Demerzel and Brother Dawn Obtain access to the Throne Room. Dawn is escorted into the royal room by Demerzel (Laura Birn), who rests her hand on the small of his back to welcome her.

“It was incredibly essential to me right here at the beginning, immediately before they entered the royal room,” Goyer explained. “I constantly tell my actors and crew on this show that there’s a lot of nuance,” she says.

“There’s that little shot of Demerzel putting her hand on the small of Dawn’s back when she ushers him into the throne room, and if you go back to Episode 3, when we [showed]how Day, Dawn, and Dusk ascend into the next age of the brother, there’s a moment right before Dusk ascends [and]is about to be turned to ash, where he hesitates and Demerzel puts her hand on the small of Du

“So, this shot aesthetically rhymes with the end of Dusk in 1.03, and it’s a subtle but foreboding indication to the audience that things aren’t going to end well for Dawn, and I knew we were going to visually rhyme that shot in 1.10 even before we shot the scene in 1.03.”

“One of the other things we did with the lighting in this throne room scene is that some of the earlier sequences in the throne room were very black, and while it is still dark, I added a lot of golden light in this moment, which works against what you believe is going to happen.”

“What was crucial to me was that this moment was about chaos being put into the imperial system, therefore I split the scenario into three discrete portions,” Goyer continued.

“We shot the first segment. This is a condensed version of the information.