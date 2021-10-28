David Magee’s memoir, ‘Dear William,’ depicts a family dealing with addiction and trauma.

Dear William, David Magee’s new memoir, tells the story of a family torn apart by addiction and pain, but reunited through love and faith. The new book, which will be released on November 3, transforms terrible sorrow into an uplifting read that should appeal to a wide audience.

This “intensely felt and beautifully delivered memoir written by former The Washington Newsday editor and award-winning writer Magee sheds light on what so many of us have been affected by and what so few of us can discuss with any comparable measure of grace,” according to The Washington Newsday in August. It’s a story that must be read, full of hope, purpose, and unwavering love.” The following is an excerpt from the introduction to the book.

When I walked forward, the cop in the doorway raised his arm, blocking my access into my son’s flat. I tried to look around the corner, over his blue-uniformed shoulder, to where my son’s body sat on the couch. I’d seen my precious William breathe his first breaths at birth, and I’d cried as I gazed down at him, vowing to protect him forever. I desperately wanted to see him again, even though it was only a day after his death. I pleaded with the officer, “Please.”

“Listen,” he murmured, and I drew my gaze away from William and toward the officer’s face. His brown eyes were serious but not cruel. “This is something you don’t want to see.” “I do,” I admitted. “It’s my son,” says the narrator. He cast a glance behind him, then back at me. He said, “Death isn’t pretty.” “He’s bloated,” says the narrator. His bowels became agitated. When people die and are left alone for a day or more, this is what occurs.” Nothing came out of my mouth. I couldn’t do it. He added, “And there’s something else.” “What?” “He still has a $20 cash in his palm, which he used to buy whatever he was snorting.” ” The ground beneath my feet seemed to slant. I groped for the broken doorjamb that one of the officers had just busted open with a crowbar minutes before.

The officer's radio squawked at his hip. I had a feeling the ambulance would arrive shortly. "We caught your son with his iPad in his lap. It appears to be so.