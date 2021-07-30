David Dastmalchian on Playing Polka Dot-Man in ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, and it will follow a group of convicted criminals on a mission to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory while also fighting other forces of evil.

Original Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, as well as some newcomers, make up the ensemble cast.

David Dastmalchian, who played Polka-Dot Man in Ant-Man, has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad as Polka-Dot Man. King Shark is voiced by Sylvester Stallone, Peacemaker is portrayed by John Cena, Bloodsport is played by Idris Elba, Blackguard is played by Pete Davidson, and a female version of Ratcatcher is played by Daniela Melchior.

One of the film’s primary antagonists, Polka-Dot Man/Abner Krill, first appeared in Detective Comics #300 in February 1962, created by writer Bill Finger and illustrator Sheldon Moldoff.

He first appeared in the Batman universe as a villain looking to create a name for himself in Gotham City, eventually proving himself to be superior to the Dark Knight at one point.

He was eventually apprehended by Batman’s sidekick Robin, and his superhero abilities were diminished. He reverted to a life of crime, robbing businesses and supermarkets with little more than a baseball bat.

Before dying, he went on to serve General Immortus of the Doom Patrol.

When director James Gunn approached Dastmalchian about the part, he revealed to This website that he had no idea who Polka-Dot Man was.

“I had no acquaintance with this picture previously, and it was embarrassing to me since I am someone who thinks they know a lot about comic books in the realm of comics, especially villains because they are my favorite,” he explained. James [Gunn] informed me he wanted me to play Abner Krill, The Polka-Dot Man, and then he sent me this script, which I sat down and read while laughing. I sobbed, gasped, and rose to my feet.

"I got the chance to work with this incredible ensemble of some of the most talented performers and some of the funniest individuals I've ever met, all under the direction of this visionary genius James Gunn.