David Bowie’s Life Story You May Not Be Aware Of

David Bowie was one of the most fascinating musicians of our time, always reinventing himself and influencing countless others.

He released almost two dozen albums, including Blackstar, which came out just two days before he died. He was a multi-instrumentalist who could play more than a dozen instruments, including a right-handed guitar despite being left-handed. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Bowie’s concept album from 1972, introduced the world to his glam-rock persona. He starred in the film The Man Who Fell to Earth four years later. He kicked his drug problem at the end of the 1970s and made his Broadway debut in The Elephant Man.

Bowie played three songs on stage with Alicia Keys in New York two years after suffering a heart attack in 2004. It would be his final appearance. Bowie and Blackstar won four Grammy awards in the year following his death. In 2019, the BBC announced that David Bowie has defeated Charlie Chaplin, Billie Holiday, and Marilyn Monroe in a public poll for greatest performer of the twentieth century.

Bowie once said, “I prefer wild art and, most of the time, out-there music.” “I prefer the concept of changing the plan of what society and culture look like, sound like, rather than having a hit song these days. I did make changes; I expected it. It’s a fantastic feeling, and it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Bowie’s theatrical flare, creativity, sexual ambiguity, and incredible music kept the public endlessly interested. Stacker has compiled a list of 25 things about David Bowie’s life that you may not know, drawing from news accounts, biographies, magazine interviews, and movie and music databases.

You may also like: 50 celebrities with a history of protest

1947: Born in Brixton

David Bowie was born on Jan. 8, 1947, as David Robert Hayward-Jones in Brixton, London. His father, Haywood Stenton Jones, belonged to a well-off family who were partners in the Public Benefit Boot Company.

1960-1962: Learning to play sax, getting punched

Bowie became a jazz fan and at age 13 started to play the saxophone. He attended Bromley Technical High School with Peter Frampton, whose father was the schoolmaster. When he. This is a brief summary.