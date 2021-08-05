David Banda, Madonna’s son, demonstrates his musical talent by performing a country classic.

In a new video posted on Madonna’s Instagram account, David Banda continues to prove that he may possibly follow in his mother’s footsteps.

Madonna, 62, used Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her 15-year-old son David belting out John Denver’s 1971 country song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The adolescent sat opposite a pal, who tapped his feet in sync to the acapella performance, wearing a smart ensemble and strumming a guitar.

a mother of six children “Sunday Serenade…………. #countryroads #davidbanda,” Madonna captioned the video, which she posted with her more than 16 million Instagram followers.

A number of the star’s fans praised the message, which gained nearly 300,000 likes within hours of being shared.

Madonna shared a video of David impersonating late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury as he sang along to the band’s lasting classic “Another One Bites the Dust” in June, proving that his musical moment wasn’t a one-off.

The adolescent added to the realism of his performance by donning a jeweled armband, a bracelet, and a wig in the style of the iconic musician.

Pictures of Madonna and her children could be seen in the background while David danced his way around the family living room.

David, who was born in Malawi, has frequently demonstrated his dancing and performance abilities on his mother’s social media pages in recent years.

Madonna uploaded video footage of David walking around the house in a white silk Mae Couture dress in May.

While David described the experience as “freeing,” Madonna gushed in her statement that “confidence is everything.”

