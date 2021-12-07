Dave Chappelle is a comedian who is well-known for After some controversy, he was added to the Netflix Comedy Festival lineup.

Dave Chappelle has been added to the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival’s lineup, just two months after his Netflix special sparked a backlash and workplace walkouts.

On the premiere of his stand-up special The Closer in October, Chappelle provoked outrage by making jokes about transgender women and declaring himself a “TERF”—an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Despite the fact that his special was widely panned by the public and provoked protests and walkouts at Netflix’s headquarters, the corporation stood by him.

And Netflix’s stance has been reaffirmed, since Chappelle’s name is among the long list of over 130 comedians who will perform at the 11-day festival, which will begin on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theater, Dodger Stadium, and the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, will host over 100 events across 25 landmark venues in Los Angeles.

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman, Pete Davidson, Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler, Aziz Asnari, Kevin Hart, and Community stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong are among the comedians whose names appear on promotional material for the festival.

As Chappelle faced backlash for his stand-up special, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos backed him.

In a note to employees, he wrote, “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing relationship with him.”

“As with our other talent, we strive hard to encourage their creative freedom—even if this means that there will always be bad content on Netflix,” he continued.

“A few of you have also inquired as to where we draw the line when it comes to hate. We don’t accept films on Netflix that are intended to inspire hatred or violence, and we don’t think The Closer does.” “Artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally,” Sarandos continued, “particularly in stand-up comedy, as the aims are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace.” Sarandos addressed the staff message in a subsequent interview with Variety, saying, “Obviously, I botched up that internal communication.” That’s what I did, and I botched it in two ways.

