Daughter’s tribute to her father, a “superhero” who “wishes he’d listened”

A heartbroken daughter has paid tribute to her’superhero’ father, who passed away after a month-long struggle with coronavirus.

Because he was fit and healthy, John Eyers, 42, from Southport, believed he would only experience a “minor sickness” if he tested positive for Covid, so he declined the injection.

Four weeks after testing positive for Covid, the ironman and avid mountain climber died of an illness and organ failure.

READ MORE: 42-year-old father dies of covid after telling doctor, “I wish I had listened.”

Macey May Curran, his bereft daughter, is now urging others to hear her father’s tale and receive the vaccine.

“RIP my real-life superhero, my greatest friend, my father,” Macey told The Washington Newsday.

“Please, please, please get your vaccine; I was one of those young girls who merely received the vaccine to go on “vacations,” but now I’ve seen what Covid really does to us.

“Standing alongside a hospital bed, seeing my father die while he is completely unaware of my presence destroys me.

“Rest in peace, my hero; I will always love and miss you, Dad.”

Four weeks before his death, the 42-year-old father of one was climbing Welsh mountains and wild camping.

He told his specialist before being put on a ventilator in hospital that he wished he had been vaccinated.

John’s daughter characterized him as the “funniest, healthiest person you’d ever meet.”

“I am going to miss you so much dad,” she wrote on social media, “and I will do my best to make you proud every day, every month, and every year for the rest of my life.”

“I hope heaven knows they now have the best angel and brightest light in the sky.

” I will miss you terribly; please keep an eye on me; I adore you.

“Even though he thought he looked like Thor, he was the funniest, healthiest person you’d ever meet.”

John is survived by his parents, twin sister, and 19-year-old daughter Macey.