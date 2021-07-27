Daughter of Former Dancer Converts Strip Club Into Church

A former strip club in Alaska has experienced a spectacular metamorphosis, which those involved believe was made possible by divine intervention.

Fantasies was formerly a favorite hangout for Anchorage residents and motorists traveling through on the busy Glenn Highway.

However, the club was forced to close due to complications with its liquor license and a lawsuit over unpaid salaries.

The advent of the COVID-19 epidemic caused the owners to finally decide to sell after two years of dormancy.

That’s where Linda Dunegan, a real estate developer who served in the Air Force, Navy reserves, and Alaska Air National Guard for nearly 30 years, came in.

She was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States with her family when she was eight years old, when her mother met and married an American man.

In the United States, life remained difficult, and when her mother and stepfather split in the 1980s, they relocated to Anchorage, where her mother performed a variety of jobs, including as an exotic dancer.

Dunegan told Alaska’s News Source, “My mother was a stripper.” “And all she had to do was feed a small girl, which irritates me greatly.”

“So it drove me to transform something dark into light, to serve the community, and Open Door Baptist Church is that light in the community,” she added.

Dunegan does not know if her mother worked at Fantasies, according to the Anchorage Daily News, and the news organization’s attempts to find out were fruitless.

However, she saw the opportunity to buy the structure and convert it into a church as a sign from God.

Dunegan, a devout Christian, had tried to buy the building with her husband Gerry in the past but had been unable to reach an agreement with the previous owners.

She was the first person they called when they decided it was time to sell.

She told the news organization, “This church came about because I prayed for five years.”

She said, “God has been extremely gracious to me in giving me a family, a lovely husband, food on the table, and a home to live.”

The electricity was turned off when the building was first purchased, and the dusty original decor, which included poles and a catwalk, remained.