Dates, Venues, and How to Buy Tickets for Justin Bieber’s World Justice Tour in 2022/23

Justin Bieber will play around the world as part of his big “Justice World Tour” in 2022 and 2023.

The Canadian pop sensation will perform in cities as diverse as New York, London, Johannesburg, Berlin, Madrid, and even Sydney as part of his concert tour.

There will be a total of 98 performances, with the first one slated for February 18, 2022. From there, things won’t slow down much, and there won’t be many breaks in the schedule until the tour wraps up in Krakow on March 25 of the following year.

The Justice World Tour, which promotes the singer’s latest album, was originally scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021, but was forced to be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

How to Purchase World Justice Tour Tickets

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s World Justice Tour are presently on sale on his official website.

If you locate a specific performance that you’d want to see, click the “tickets” link directly below it. This will then direct you to a reputable ticketing agency (such as Ticketmaster or another website popular in the nation), where you can try to get tickets.

Dates and Locations for Justin Bieber’s World Justice Tour

Over half of the 98 concerts will take place in the United States, and they will all be packed into a tight schedule.

In other words, before leaving the continent to tour other countries, Bieber will visit all of his venues in North America, Canada, and Mexico (many of which he has previously offended with his controversial behavior).

Dates and Locations in the United States

The Justin Bieber World Justice Tour dates for the United States are shown below.

DateCityVenue

San Diego, California, February 18, 2022

Pechanga Arena is a venue in Pechanga, California.

20 February 2022

California’s Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena is a venue that hosts a variety of events

22nd of February, 2022

Glendale, Arizona is a city in Arizona.

Gila River Arena is a venue in Gila River, Arizona.

Inglewood, California, February 23, 2022

The Forum is a gathering of people who want to

26 February 2022

Tacoma is a city in the state of Washington.

Tacoma Dome is a structure in Tacoma, Washington.

28 February 2022

San Jose is a city in California.

Center for SAP

San Jose, California, March 2, 2022

Center for SAP

4th of March, 2022

Sacramento is a city in California.

1 Center Golden

Los Angeles, California, March 7, 2022

The Staples Center is located in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles, California, March 8, 2022

The Staples Center is located in Los Angeles, California.

Portland, Oregon, March 11, 2022

MODA Center is a non-profit organization that promotes

13th of March, 2022

Salt Lake City is a city in Utah.

Vivint Arena is a sports venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denver, Colorado, March 16, 2022

Arena of the Ball

18th of March, 2022

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a city in the state of Oklahoma.

The BOK Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to

Atlanta, Georgia, March 21, 2022

State Farm Arena is a venue in the state of Georgia.

Atlanta, Georgia, March 22, 2022

State Farm Arena is a venue in the state of Georgia.

25th of March, 2022

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena is a venue in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

March. This is a condensed version of the information.