Dates, Tickets, Setlist, and More for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Tour in 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo is the American pop singer who has everyone’s attention.

The star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has gotten seven Grammy nominations at the age of 18. With her worldwide “Sour” tour, she is now poised for global dominance.

Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen, three up-and-coming female musicians, will join Rodrigo on the road.

Below is everything you need to know about the “Sour” tour, including dates, venues, and ticket information, as provided by Washington Newsday.

Dates for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Tour in 2022

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Olivia Rodrigo will kick off her “Sour” tour at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Before travelling to Europe, Rodrigo will play in cities across the United States and Canada, including a two-night engagement at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

She’ll perform in Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, and Switzerland before wrapping up the tour in England in July 2022 at London’s Eventim Apollo.

The following is a complete list of tour dates:

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA, April 2

Theatrical of the Clouds, Portland, OR, April 5

WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA, April 6

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, April 7

UCCU Center, Salt Lake City, UT, April 9

Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom, April 11 & 12.

Minneapolis, MN, Armory, April 14

Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom, April 15 & 16.

Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom, April 19

The Factory, Chesterfield, MO, April 20

The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, April 22

The Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, will host a performance on April 23.

New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall, April 26 & 27

Massey Hall, Toronto, ON, April 29 & 30

Boston, MA, May 3rd, Roadrunner

4 May: Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia, May 6

Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia, May 6