Dates, Ticket Information, Setlist, and More for Michael Bublé’s Las Vegas Residency

Michael Bublé has revealed some interesting live performance dates for 2022, including a brief residency in Las Vegas.

Bublé will be performing in Vegas for the first time, following in the footsteps of other great crooners who have done it before him. It’s been a busy month for him, with the re-release of his legendary Christmas album and the broadcast of his holiday special on NBC on December 6.

Bublé talked on why he’d never done a Las Vegas residency before and why this one will be a limited run after the announcement. Here’s everything you need to know about seeing Michael Bublé in Vegas, including how to get there and when to see him.

Details on Michael Bublé’s Las Vegas residency

Bublé announced the short residency on his social media platforms on December 6, along with information on how to get tickets.

From Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, May 7, 2022, there will be six shows at Resort World in Las Vegas. During this time, he’ll be performing on two Wednesdays, two Fridays, and two Saturdays.

From Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m., tickets will be available for purchase on the Resorts World website. Members of American Express can purchase tickets during a presale beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m.

With the fan club presales option, true fans will be able to get their hands on a ticket first, starting Tuesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m.

There are additional alternatives for purchasing VIP packages, group sales, and upgrades.

There’s no way of knowing which songs he’ll perform yet, but according to the event description, he’ll perform his “timeless hits supported by a full orchestra and unequaled audio and video technology for a memorable night with Michael Bublé.”

Bublé's new album is due out in the spring, so his residency is ideal for him to debut new material.