Date, Nominees, and Predictions for the Tony Awards in 2021.

The 74th Tony Awards will be held in the Winter Garden in New York this weekend.

The annual awards presentation will commemorate the productions and performances of the 2019–2020 Broadway season, which was postponed last year because to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards, hosted by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald, will be shown live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ streaming service, on Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Tony Awards will be followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back, a live concert honoring the return of Broadway, hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr., who has also been nominated for two Oscars.

The Tony Awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical will be presented live during the concert, as well as performances by Tony Award nominees and Broadway stars. The concert will be carried live on CBS beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

2021 Best Musical Tony Award Nominees Moulin Rouge’s Jagged Little Pill! The Broadway Musical Best Play: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Horizons Expansive The Succession A Life Slave Play/Sea Wall The Inside Noise Betrayal is the best revival of a play. In The Clair De Lune, Frankie and Johnny The Best Book of a Musical is A Soldier’s Play. Moulin Rouge’s Jagged Little Pill! The Broadway Musical Tina — The Tina Turner Musical is a musical about Tina Turner. Actor in a Leading Role in a Play with the Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play with the Best Actor in a Leading Role in Linda Vista’s Ian Barford Burnap, Andrew The Succession Sea Wall/A Life, Jake Gyllenhaal Betrayal, Tom Hiddleston Tom Sturridge is a footballer from England. A Life/Sea Wall Blair Underwood is a fictional character. A Soldier’s Game Actress in a Leading Role in a Play with the Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play with the Best Actress in a Leading Role in Slave Play, Joaquina Kalukango Laura Linney is a well-known actress. Lucy Barton is my name. In the Clair de Lune, Audra McDonald, Frankie Valli, and Johnny Depp The Sound Inside, by Mary-Louise Parker Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Actor Moulin Rouge, Aaron Tveit! The Broadway Musical

Note that a single nomination does not guarantee a win in this category.

If there is only one nominee in a listed category, “such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters, who may, by the affirmative vote of 60 percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category,” according to a statement from The Broadway League (the national trade association for the Broadway theater industry) and the American Theatre Wing.

Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical) Karen Olivo (Moulin), Karen Olivo (Moulin), Karen Olivo (Moulin This is a condensed version of the information.