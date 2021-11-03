Data from China, India, and Russia obscures the true COVID death toll around the world.

This week, the global mortality toll from COVID-19 surpassed 5 million, with the United States accounting for more deaths than any other country.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, high and middle-income countries account for more than half of all recorded coronavirus fatalities. Since the virus first surfaced over two years ago, more than 748,000 people have died in the United States alone.

Experts, on the other hand, argue that the official figure does not reflect the genuine death toll, particularly in nations with large populations like India and China.

“It’s impossible to say how much higher,” Amber D’Souza, an epidemiology professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The Washington Newsday. “It’s certainly feasible that it’s two or three times higher than the number of deaths we know about.”

D’Souza and other researchers have pointed out that the official total only includes COVID-19 deaths that have been confirmed, but that reporting standards differ by nation.

According to David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge, the official death toll is a “fake figure.” He told The Washington Newsday, “It’s considerably worse than that.” “There’s no denying that certain countries underreport COVID-19 mortality… Some of the countries with the highest mortality tolls are also the ones that record COVID deaths the worst.” Spiegelhalter claims that looking at excess fatalities could yield a more realistic statistic, using The Economist’s research of how many more people died during the pandemic than would be expected.

He pointed out that this study shows how some countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, have official COVID-19 death counts that “nearly match” the number of excess fatalities, while others have huge disparities.

He claims that while Russia has reported roughly 235,000 deaths from COVID-19, the number of excess deaths in the country is estimated to be as high as 850,000, implying that the virus has killed many more people.

India is another country with a huge discrepancy between official and estimated excess deaths. More than 459,000 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in the country, although estimates of excess deaths range from 1.2 million to 7.2 million.

