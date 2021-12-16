Data Analyst: YouTube is ‘incentivizing’ Meghan Markle trolls to make hate videos.

A data expert told The Washington Newsday that Meghan Markle trolls are earning thousands of dollars from YouTube advertising, which serves as an incentive to “continue creating more hate-filled content.”

Bot Sentinel has been looking into a “hate network” targeting the Duchess of Sussex, according to one report.

The company began by looking at Twitter, where it discovered in October that a core of 55 troll identities, backed up by 28 subsidiary accounts, were responsible for 70 percent of all nasty Twitter remarks about Meghan.

It has since moved on to YouTube, where founder Christopher Bouzy identified one account, Yankee Wally, that appears to generate $3,300 in ad revenue every month.

He told The Washington Newsday that more people were earning comparable amounts by posting unpleasant films about the duchess, and that they will be revealed in a future report by the firm.

“I think it’s immoral and reprehensible that people are earning thousands of dollars each month from videos created to propagate hate, and platforms like YouTube are rewarding these people to keep creating hate-filled content,” Bouzy told The Washington Newsday.

“Proof of what a Manipulative Evil Conniving Plotting Controlling Narcissist Meghan Markle REALLY is,” according to Yankee Wally, who submitted over 500 videos.

According to previous reporting by The Washington Newsday, a different troll account called Murky Meg made money from ads on hate videos, including for Amnesty International, a human rights organization.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday, the charity stated that it advertised on YouTube using a package that applied the company’s strongest filters on hateful content, but that the platform nonetheless placed their ad on the hate channel.

YouTube and Yankee Wally have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to Bot Sentinel, Twitter’s algorithm boosted the troll network targeting Meghan by promoting new followers for hate accounts in October.

Its findings were as follows: “During our investigation, we utilized Twitter accounts with no friends or followers, and after seeing two hate accounts, Twitter’s algorithm began proposing a slew of other hate accounts.

“Twitter has recommended that we follow these hate accounts on several occasions.

“The accounts listed in this report, in our judgment, are breaking Twitter’s policies on platform manipulation and spam, abuse/harassment, and revealing private information.”

