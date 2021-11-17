Danny Strong, the creator of ‘Dopesick,’ wants Season 2 to focus on the ‘Criminal Misbranding’ of OxyContin.

In a possible season 2, Dopesick creator Danny Strong thinks there will be plenty more stories to tell and crimes to document.

Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, and Kaitlyn Dever feature in the drama, which follows the growth of America’s opioid crisis, with a focus on Purdue Pharma’s role and production of the narcotic OxyContin. On Hulu, you can view the complete first season right now.

Although there is no indication on whether the show will be renewed for a second season, Dopesick writer and director Strong told The Washington Newsday that he already knows what he wants to do next.

“I think there may be a season 2,” he said, “since the show finishes around 2007, and astonishingly, there was a number of protections in the 2007 settlements with Purdue when they pled guilty, so they wouldn’t indulge in this behavior again.”

“And, surprise, Purdue Pharma utterly disregarded the precautions, continuing its unlawful misbranding and selling of this medicine for the following 13 years,” Strong added.

Dopesick tells the story of America’s opioid crisis from a variety of angles, including the patients who became addicted to the drug, the doctors who prescribed it, a low-level sales representative who pushed OxyContin, and Purdue Pharma executives who continued to mislabel the dangerously addictive drugs.

Strong recently spoke with The Washington Newsday about how he selected to represent Richard Sackler, the former president and CEO of Purdue Pharma (played by Michael Stuhlbarg). While many Americans perceive him as a “greedy American Hitler,” Strong said he sought to figure out what motivated him to force OxyContin on the American people.

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to fraud and kickback conspiracies in 2007 and paid over $600 million to settle federal charges, yet the company continued to market and sell opioids until 2019. Purdue Pharma filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2019, but the House of Representatives presented legislation in March 2021 to prevent the bankruptcy judge from awarding legal immunity to members of the Sackler family throughout the proceedings.

The show Dopesick ended in 2007, but Purdue Pharma continued to operate for another twelve years, and Strong, the show's creator, believes there is enough material for a Season.