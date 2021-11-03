Danny Strong, the creator of “Dopesick,” on Richard Sackler’s reputation as a “Greedy American Hitler.”

Dopesick brings the story of the Sacklers, one of America’s most loathed families, to the small screen. Danny Strong, the show’s creator, feels he depicted billionaire Richard Sackler in a “nuanced” way, rather than as the “greedy American Hitler” that “millions of people in the United States” perceive him to be. Strong authored the Hulu script, which is about America’s opioid addiction issue following Purdue Pharma’s production and distribution of Oxycontin. It depicts the tale on all levels, from doctors prescribing the pills to patients becoming hooked, and from salespeople pushing them to the Sackler family’s executive decisions at the top.

Dopesick airs weekly on Hulu in the United States and will premiere on Disney+ in the United Kingdom on Friday, November 5.

Strong tells The Washington Newsday, “I guess my own opinion on Richard Sackler is how I chose to write him for the show.” “It was a very subtle deep dive representation, trying to get to the essence of what makes him tick,” says the actor. Sackler is played by Michael Stuhlbarg in Dopesick, and he has a placid exterior but is determined to succeed in the Sackler family’s Purdue Pharma business.

“Most people see him as a selfish American Hitler, as you may know. I mean, that’s literally how millions of people in the United States saw him, and I thought there had to be more to it “Strong explained why he created Sackler’s persona in the manner that he did.

We see how the introduction of Oxycontin impacted patients (Kaitlyn Dever), doctors (Michael Keaton), and salespeople (played by Will Poulter). With such far-reaching ramifications, Strong decided to do a thorough dive into the man accused of being the catalyst for it all. “What was actually driving him to engage in such pathologically dishonest and misleading Oxycontin marketing practices?” Strong pondered his options. “The corporation pled guilty to criminal misbranding as a result of this. So, what prompted him to act in this manner?” Was it a question of money? He’s already wealthy; he comes from a highly wealthy family that predates the invention of Oxycontin. As a result, one of the key challenges of the was. This is a condensed version of the information.