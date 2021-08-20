Danny DeVito Regains Twitter Verification Following Outrage Over Sudden Loss of Status

After tweeting support for striking Nabisco workers, Danny DeVito’s Twitter account was briefly unverified before being reinstated.

On Wednesday, when walkouts expanded across Nabisco bakeries in the United States, with union employees protesting planned changes during contract negotiations, actor Danny DeVito took to Twitter to express solidarity.

“Support Nabisco workers on strike for reasonable working hours, fair compensation, and job outsourcing,” wrote the actor, director, and producer, adding, “NO CONTRACTS, NO SNACKS.”

However, once his blue badge—distinguishing Twitter’s indication of verification—disappeared from his account, a number of DeVito’s followers expressed confusion about the status of his account.

“Did Twitter strip you of your blue check for this tweet?” wrote one of DeVito’s followers, inquiring if his choice of message had caused a problem.

“I’m a little perplexed,” said another. Is it against Twitter’s terms of service to discuss strikes?

August 18, 2021 — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito)

“Danny, I would like to support your cause but I really can’t do that unless you’re verified,” a third Twitter user remarked. Please have your account verified.”

More Perfect Union, a media outfit, tweeted on Thursday that DeVito had confirmed to them that his Twitter account had been unverified.

Twitter’s verification FAQs mention that the firm “may also remove the blue badge from accounts that are determined to be in serious or recurrent violation of the Twitter Rules.”

On Wednesday, @DannyDevito expressed his support for Nabisco workers who are on strike.

He tweeted, “NO CONTRACTS, NO SNACKS.”

DeVito acknowledged to More Perfect Union that his verified status on Twitter was removed today. pic.twitter.com/rbYfM90sOs

August 19, 2021 — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS)

“This includes… repeated violations of Tweets, such as hateful conduct policy, abusive behavior, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, or platform manipulation and spam policy,” according to the statement.

Representatives from Twitter and Danny DeVito have been contacted for comment by this publication.

During contract discussions with parent firm Mondelez International, Inc., Nabisco, the creator of Oreo cookies and Ritz Crackers, has been under greater pressure from striking workers at facilities in Oregon, Virginia, and Illinois.

