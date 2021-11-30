‘Dangerous Level of Cute’: Video of Cat ‘Dreaming of Warm Milk’ Goes Viral.

Unsurprisingly, footage showing a sleeping cat moving its mouth as if drinking from an unseen dish of milk has gone viral among cat lovers.

Is it true that cats have dreams, and if so, what do they dream about? These are the kinds of questions that most pet owners have considered at one time or another. As it turns out, the answer is a resounding “yes.” “Cats, like most other mammals, do dream,” says Kelly St. Denis, current president of the American Association of Feline Practitioners. “Studies on the electrical brain processes in rats when they’re asleep compared to performing ordinary tasks when they’re awake show startling parallels,” St. Denis told Daily Paws.

“According to these studies, cats dream about the same tasks.” “It’s very likely that our cats and dogs share the same dream sleep.” Furthermore, according to St. Denis, cats, like people, are likely to “dream about their day-to-day activities.” Those pastimes appear to involve relishing in a well-deserved bowl of the white stuff for one cat named Floof.

Unrulycompetition74 shared a video of the lovely tabby cat pushing up zees to Reddit, where it has received over 27,000 upvotes.

The caption reads, “Floof dreaming of warm milk.”

Here is a link to the video.

Floof fantasizes of warm milk from aww

The sleeping cat can be seen opening its lips, flicking its tongue, and taking many gulps of nothing in the video, which perfectly resembles how a cat would enjoy a saucer of milk.

While no one can say for sure whether Floof the cat enjoys milk bowls in his sleep, viewers can all agree on the video’s overall appeal.

728ofpyar said, “That’s extremely lovely.” Slackash wrote, “Thank you for the purest, most wholesome thing I have watched all day.” “I’ve never seen such a lovely and gorgeous kitty having sweet dreams!” Past cartographer 65 has been added to the list.

Environmental4356 wrote, “Immediately lock this floof up.” “That’s a dangerously cute level.” “What a gorgeous precious creature!” wrote Similar-Lab64. I could be completely happy and tranquil just watching him for days.” This isn’t the first time that cute cat content has gone viral on the internet. This is a condensed version of the information.