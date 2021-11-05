Dane Whitman Becomes a Classic Marvel Hero in Kit Harington’s ‘Eternals’ Character.

On November 5, Marvel’s Eternals hit theaters, introducing a slew of new superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Eternals are celestial beings who were assigned to Earth to keep watch over humanity and preserve it.

But it’s not simply these characters — or the A-list actors who play them — who are intriguing. Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, is another character who could become a prominent part in the MCU.

Although the guy appears to be ordinary, he is everything but. Whitman is the superhero Black Knight in the Marvel comics.

Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight, is a fictional character created by Dane Whitman.

Whitman, played by Harington, does not get to fight alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek in Eternals. However, his future in the franchise is hinted at in the post-credits scene.

Whitman is a prominent figure in Marvel comics, having been a member of the Avengers as well as other teams such as the Defenders, Heroes for Hire, Ultraforce, and MI: 13.

Whitman’s moniker comes from his ancestor, Sir Percy of Scandia, the first Black Knight, who reigned during King Arthur’s reign.

When Whitman’s uncle Nathan Garrett, then known as Black Knight II, committed a series of atrocities and was gravely wounded, he became the Black Knight. He implored his nephew to restore his family’s good name before he died.

Whitman was determined to do precisely that, so he repurposed the tools his uncle had employed for his malicious crimes for good.

He wields several weapons, including the Ebony Blade, a blade crafted by Merlin. It also happens to be under the influence of a blood curse.

Whitman also carried King Arthur’s sword Excalibur at one point in the comics, in addition to the Ebony Blade.

Whitman, unlike many of his superhero rivals, lacks extraordinary talents. Instead, when fighting as Black Knight, he relies on his sword skills.

In the comics, Whitman and Sersi (played by Gemma Chan in the film) have a romantic relationship, and Whitman obtains greater strength, speed, and durability as a result of their link.

