Dancing Grandmother, 93, Melts Hearts With Her Joyful Videos on the Internet

People have understood the significance of remaining connected as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, which is a beneficial outcome. One such method is to use social media, although many people still believe that this is only for the young.

However, Marie Francis O’Brien, also known as Fran, is live proof that you may meet new people online at any age. In fact, with over 120,700 followers on TikTok, the 93-year-old grandma from Florida has become a viral star.

Fran the hip gram, her Instagram account, has over 3.5 million followers and is full of hilarious videos, fashion recommendations, and light-hearted dance routines.

“Do whatever it is you want to do. She tells this website, “You can do it.” “All I tell people is that age is only a number. It’s all about how you feel. What matters is what is in your heart.”

Alison Krause, O’Brien’s granddaughter, posted her debut video on July 26 and it has 7.2 million views.

The movie, which can be viewed here, was created to cheer up O’Brien’s daughter Colleen, who was “extremely unwell” with “two stage 4 malignancies.”

To take her mind off the chemotherapy, the pair prepared a humorous film of the 93-year-old flaunting her huge wardrobe and showcasing a variety of glitzy costumes, including skyscraper heels.

original sound – Meghan Joy Yancy, @fran the hip gram#oopsididitagain #93yearsyoung #grandmasoftiktok #oopschallenge

“When you live into your 90s and your daughter ordered you to stop buying additional clothes,” the text overlaying the video reads, set to the Britney Spears song “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

“She was laughing and it made us feel good,” O’Brien says of the video they sent to Colleen. ‘Hey, Gram, I posted it on TikTok,’ Alison said the next day. I said I had no idea what TikTok was and that I had no idea what you were talking about. Then it became a viral sensation.”

@fran_the_hip_gram#intheheightsmovie #nomediga #intheheightschallenge#93yearsyoung #grandmasoftiktok #gossipâ™¬ No Me Diga – Daphne Rubin-Vega & Stephanie Beatriz & Dascha Polanco & Leslie Grace & Melissa Barrera

Since then, the nonagenarian has been uploading movies, including a funny one about a single man moving into her retirement community and a beautiful video. This is a condensed version of the information.