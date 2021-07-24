Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has been chastised for citing HIPAA and refusing to say whether he has been vaccinated.

Prescott dodged a question from a Dallas Morning News reporter who questioned if he had received the jab at a press conference conducted at the NFL team’s training camp.

Instead of answering the question, the 27-year-old attempted to cite HIPAA in his response to Michael Gehlken, the reporter.

Prescott reportedly said, “I don’t particularly believe that is exactly important,” according to Gehlken. That, I believe, is HIPAA.”

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that prohibits healthcare providers, insurance companies, and other businesses from sharing sensitive patient data without authorization.

When questioned if she had gotten the Covid-19 vaccine by a reporter earlier this week, politician Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to cite the legislation.

“Your first query infringes on my HIPAA privacy rights. We don’t have to share our medical records under HIPAA, and that includes our immunization records,” she explained.

The statute, it has subsequently been clear, does not apply to journalists seeking medical information of this nature.

Prescott, on the other hand, tried to use it as an excuse to avoid addressing questions about immunizations.

Despite mentioning the law, the quarterback went on to criticize anti-vaxxers in the press conference, even urging people to “inform themselves” on the topic.

He also voiced faith in the Cowboys’ ability to reach their vaccine goals.

However, his misapplication of HIPAA has dominated much of the social media buzz in the aftermath of his remarks.

Over 6,600 other Twitter users have referenced Gehlken’s initial post outlining Prescott’s reaction, which has been shared over 1,300 times.

Prescott’s error was highlighted by NBC sports writer Rachel Hopmayer, who explained that HIPAA “does not apply to: persons submitting their own health information.”

