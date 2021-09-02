Daffney Unger, a professional wrestler, has raised concerns after discussing suicide in an unsettling video.

Unger, real name Shannon Claire Spruill, was seen sobbing excessively in a portion of the disturbing broadcast that was captured and uploaded on Twitter.

“Do you guys not comprehend that I am all alone?” the 46-year-old said in the video. “Are you oblivious to what I’m saying?”

“Just stop,” she begged repeatedly as her phone vibrated many times. Please, just stop,” she said before apologizing and concluding, “I love you.”

“Disturbing content caution – Skulls Media,” read a note on a Twitter account that reposted the video. Daffney (Unger) went live on Instagram, and many people assumed she was suicide because she was clutching a little weapon on the broadcast. Call 800-273-8255 if you or someone you know needs assistance.”

A follow-up tweet said, “I’m not pulling it down – if this saves even one person’s life, it’s worth losing all the followers, it’s worth having no followers at all.” “LIFE COUNTS MORE THAN SOCIAL MEDIA.

“I’m going to take a break from Twitter,” she says. Things like this are frequently CAUSED by social media.”

Emergency services have been called to a couple of known residences, and they are still attempting to contact her, according to my sources.

Please assist if anyone knows how to contact Daffney Unger or has her address. She’s going through a rough patch in her life and is threatening to harm herself.

My phone call was immediately routed to voicemail.

“For anybody concerned about Daffney, emergency services have been notified and deployed to her most recent known address,” Sean Ross Sapp, managed editor of Fightful.com, posted on Twitter.

“I’ve been told that emergency services have been despatched to a few known residences and that they are still attempting to contact her.

“Her family has been contacted, and her current address has been obtained. She’d relocated in the last few weeks. A police officer has been dispatched.”

Please include prayers, love, positive thoughts, and optimism.