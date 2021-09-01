Dad Shows Up in a Hazmat Suit to a School Board Meeting in “What Hitler Wants”

At a recent meeting in Pennsylvania, a father who opposes school mask mandates donned a hazmat suit and grabbed the podium.

During a meeting of the Springfield School District Board, Scott Brady, the owner of a local painting company, spoke out against face coverings, telling those present that “this is what Hitler wants.”

The warning was delivered during the three-hour summit’s public comment portion on Thursday, August 26, during an oftentimes rambling speech.

Ron Filipkowski, a lawyer and former marine, shared video of his rage on Twitter, where it has now been viewed over 400,000 times.

Brady begins the video by describing how his suit was approved for usage in refineries, pharmaceutical businesses, and power plants.

“When I go to GlaxoSmithKline, I have to wear this every day,” he explains.

“When I get in, they’re working on hepatitis and AIDs at the same time. This is what I have to wear, and while I don’t want to wear it every day, it is necessary for my survival.”

“But those masks and the doctor’s mask you’re asking my kid to wear?” he says. They aren’t doing anything.”

Applause greeted Brady’s opening remarks before he embarked into a series of allegations that looked to mix reality and fiction.

“1985 outbreak,” he says. They wore hazmat suits because there was a monkey with a virus. When E.T. arrived, the entire house was quarantined. They were dressed in hazmat suits.”

The epidemic described could be a reference to the human monkeypox outbreak that occurred in January 1984 in the Central African Republic.

However, given that his comments include mention of another film, E.T., it could be a mistaken allusion to the 1995 film Outbreak, about a monkey who infects the human population with a lethal virus.

He goes on to say that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has not certified standard masks for use. “Are those masks all OSHA certified?” he inquires. “Are they approved by the FDA, the CDC, and others? No, but this is right here,” he says, pointing to his suit.

Brady’s statements are false. These masks have been recommended by both OSHA and the CDC for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is a condensed version of the information.