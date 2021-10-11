Dad Shares ‘Ingenious’ Popcorn Removal Tip With a straw, I stuffed my daughter’s nose.

The self-proclaimed “brilliant idea” of a father to dislodge a popcorn kernel from inside his daughter’s nostril has reignited debate in the United States about the need for universal health care.

Simmons511, according to one TikTok user, may have saved up to $711 by sucking the kernel out of his child’s nose with a vacuum cleaner and a straw.

He added accompanying the video, “My daughter jammed a popcorn seed up her nose, therefore I got the brilliant idea to glue a straw to the vacuum.” “I’ve got it.” You may watch the video here.

On TikTok, the resulting video has now received 5.6 million views, with Tabitha Thacker 740 remarking that he saved $711 by performing the treatment at home.

“It was done with a crayon by my son,” they explained. “I went to the emergency room. That was the total of my bill. By the time the doctor arrived, he had done nothing but blow.” However, at least two other users were less thrilled with his attempts.

“I can’t believe no one has mentioned how dangerous this is,” said user3198233856130. “She might not be able to breathe in again if he emptied her lungs.” Meanwhile, CanadianNurse cautioned that “the straw may cause injury to her nasal cavity.” #popcorn kernel #kids #dads #vacuum @simmons511 a unique sound – Another Cole TikToker, who goes by the handle Romina Aguado773, thought the video was a terrible indictment of the United States’ healthcare system.

“Tell me your country’s health care is unaffordable without telling me your country’s health care is unaffordable,” they wrote.

Others appeared ready to offer their indigenous techniques for eliminating undesirable objects from children’s nostrils.

“I made my son sniff pepper so he’d sneeze an M&M out of his nose,” Amanda Z remarked.

Steph Hauser said, “Hold the other nose and blow in the mouth.” “This is the third time my daughter has done it.” However, a small minority attempted to reassure them by stating that they had used a similar extraction process.

Critters Don't Litter wrote, "We had to do this with my sister years ago." "I warned her she couldn't put orange peels up her nose, but she did." Parents should resist the urge to withdraw their children, according to registered nurse Kristin Hayes.